ACCC upcoming events

September 15 & 17

Delivering Assessments Remotely with Gradescope

Gradescope is an online rubric-based grading tool that can speed up and streamline grading, improve grading consistency and transparency, and help instructors provide meaningful feedback to students.

Join Gradescope trainers for an online workshop that will demonstrate how instructors and TAs can use Gradescope to administer and grade assessments, whether online or in-person. This webinar is open to faculty, TAs and grading staff.

Learn how to use the grading and rubric-building workflow on Gradescope, as well as the instructor and student interface for creating and submitting assignments and viewing feedback.

Learn how to:

Grade your existing exams and homework on Gradescope

Make rubric changes as you grade (changes apply to previously graded work to maintain consistency)

Write each comment only once (apply previously used comments with a click)

Create better rubrics to increase student learning

Use “assignment analytics” to gain insight into student learning

Select one option and register here: https://info.gradescope.com/uic-workshop.

Tuesday, September 15, 11:00 am – 12:15 pm Central Time

Thursday, September 17, 12pm – 1:15pm Central Time

Note: A recording of the session will be shared with all registrants. Please feel free to register even if you can’t make it to the live session.

We’re looking forward to seeing you!

For more information, contact Learning Technology Solutions at LTS@uic.edu