Accepting TRP 2017-2018 Award Applications

The Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs is pleased to announce the 2017-2018 Teaching Recognition Program (TRP). The TRP is UIC’s self-nominated, faculty-administered teaching award program.

The TRP offers a $1500 increment to the annual base salary of faculty who have documented their teaching excellence over the past three academic years. This year, we will be recognizing the accomplishments of up to 14 deserving faculty members. All tenured and tenure-track faculty, clinical faculty, and others with a demonstrated long-term commitment to teaching at UIC (such as lecturers and instructors) are eligible to apply. All applicants must hold a teaching appointment that is greater than 49 percent (> 49%). A demonstrated long-term commitment is defined as continuous involvement in teaching at UIC during the Fall and Spring semesters of the previous three years (2014-2015, 2015-2016 and 2016-2017). Additional information is available at: http://tlc.uic.edu/trp/. The deadline for receipt of applications is October 29, 2017 11:59 P.M. We strongly recommend that interested faculty carefully review these guidelines before submitting applications.

We hope that all eligible faculty will take advantage of this opportunity. If you have any questions about this program or require more information, please contact uictlc@uic.edu.

