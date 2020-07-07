Access software resources from home

Campus computer labs provide centrally managed computers with specialized software necessary for several disciplines. While the physical labs are closed, ACCC has made available the Virtual Computer Lab service, which provides access to the same specialized software from students’ own devices. There are also additional options for accessing popular software like Microsoft Office 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, and more.

Virtual Computer Lab

First introduced to UIC as Windows Virtual Desktop in April, the Virtual Computer Lab service was launched to meet the needs of students who no longer had access to on-campus computer labs. Using the Virtual Computer Lab, students can remotely access specialized software such as Mathematica, R Studio, Matlab, Adobe Acrobat, SPSS and more using a browser, desktop application or even a mobile device.

ACCC recently conducted a survey of students who used the virtual environment since it was released. Some 90% of the student respondents said they were able to log into the Virtual Computer Lab “quickly and easily,” while 87.5% reported that the solution had the software they needed, and nearly all of the software applications were reported to function both quickly and effectively.

When students were asked to comment on their experience with the Virtual Computer Lab, one said the software was “impressive” and “really appreciated this during such a time of unrest,” while another said, “I love it. Please don’t take it away!”

ACCC is continuing to monitor user feedback and is working diligently to address some of the current challenges and further improve the offering and its supporting documentation in time for the Fall semester — look for more news in the coming weeks!

For a complete list of available software and more information on how to connect to this resource, visit: go.uic.edu/virtual-computer-lab



Office 365 and Other Software

With Office 365, UIC students, faculty, and staff with a valid UIC NetID and password, have free access to a suite of Microsoft programs including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Access and more. Office 365 can be used two ways: via the cloud using the online applications, or by installing apps locally on up to five PCs, Macs, tablets or mobile devices. Learn more at: go.uic.edu/Office365forUIC

Additionally, the University of Illinois Webstore has worked with software vendors to make several important applications temporarily available at no cost:

Adobe Creative Cloud access available until Aug. 1: webstore.illinois.edu/home/NewsItem.aspx?PostID=352

MATLAB access available until July 30: webstore.illinois.edu/home/NewsItem.aspx?PostID=349

SPSS access available until Aug. 1: webstore.illinois.edu/shop/product.aspx?zpid=3802&shopby=1

SAS access available until July 31: webstore.illinois.edu/shop/product.aspx?zpid=3936

UIC and the Webstore continue to work with software vendors to provide the best possible options for accessing specialized software. For those who are unable to take advantage of these offers, the Virtual Computer Lab includes all of the above software, and much more!

ACCC

ACCC is dedicated to providing the UIC community with the technology services, tools and resources necessary to achieve educational excellence.

Visit accc.uic.edu to discover more.