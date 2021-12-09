As an instructor, how do you know if what you’re doing in the classroom is working? In other words, how do you know if your teaching methods are effective in supporting student achievement of your course learning objectives? How are you documenting your success and that of your students?

The goal of this new Action Research Fellows program is to inspire and empower UIC instructors to engage in data-informed, reflective teaching practices. Fellows will explore the broader question: “How do I know I’m effective in my teaching?” by using a variety of approaches to investigate how instructional strategies and curricular design impact the learning experiences of UIC students in their discipline and course context.

Please see the CATE website for more information and to fill out the Call for Interest form, due Feb. 1, 2022.