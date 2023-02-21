Adobe license notification for University of Illinois subscribers
Dear faculty and staff,
Please note that on or after Tuesday, Feb. 21, all University of Illinois Adobe license holders (including all three universities and the System Office) will receive a notification when they log in to an Adobe product. The notification will state that their license has expired.
This notification is due to an unexpected delay in processing a renewed University of Illinois contract with Adobe. Despite the expiration notification, customers will not experience an interruption in service during the next seven days. The contract renewal is a high priority for the University System, and customers should expect their Adobe subscriptions to continue uninterrupted.
If you have questions, contact the WebStore at webstore@illinois.edu. We appreciate your patience as we finalize the contract renewal.
Thank you,
Anthony Marino
Director, Client Experience
Technology Solutions
