Adobe Sign available for free

Adobe Sign is an electronic signature application that allows users to securely sign, initial and enter other information on electronic documents rather than a physical copy.

Users can insert signature and form fields to various document types including Word, Excel and PDF, and can email recipients a link to the document with Adobe Sign. This tool is a great resource for remote working and teaching where meeting face-to-face is not always possible.

Adobe Sign will speed up your routine approval processes by allowing you to sign documents virtually.

Sign up for Adobe Sign at no cost. It’s easy! Visit web.uillinois.edu/esignature to learn more.