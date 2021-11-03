Adobe Sign available to UIC faculty and staff
Electronic signature application Adobe Sign allows users to securely sign, initial and enter other information on electronic documents rather than a physical copy, speeding up approval and administrative processes. Additionally, users can upload documents, insert signature fields and send to recipients to request signatures.
With Adobe Sign, there is no need to meet in person or print and mail physical documents to obtain signatures.
Learn more about Adobe Sign for UIC faculty and staff.
