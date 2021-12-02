Adults age 60 or older needed for paid research study

Volunteers who are eligible can help with a research study at the University of Illinois Chicago that is examining why depression returns or how we can best predict who is at highest risk of depression returning.

The study is looking for three types of volunteers:

People currently experiencing symptoms of depression.

People who have been successfully treated for depression within the past three months (i.e., you have been experiencing an improvement in symptoms from depression in the past 3 months).

People with no lifetime history of depression.

You may be eligible if you:

Are age 60 or above.

Have no other mental health problems, other than anxiety.

Are able to have MRI scans.

Participants who are currently experiencing symptoms of depression will partake in two to five online or in-person visits at the University of Illinois Chicago over approximately eight to 20 weeks. Participation includes clinical interviews and a depression treatment plan using FDA-approved antidepressant medications.

Participants who have been successfully treated for depression or have no lifetime history of depression will join a second study phase, which lasts for two years and involves five to eight online or in-person visits at the University of Illinois Chicago, six to nine phone calls, brain MRIs, memory testing and at-home assessments.

Participants will receive up to $160 for their time spent in the first phase of the study and up to $896-$1016 for completing the second phase of the study.

Interested participants should fill out the survey below, call, or email for more information.

SURVEY: https://www.redcap.ihrp.uic.edu/surveys/?s=D4NKRNXMWF



CALL: Camryn Gill at (312) 996-0711

EMAIL: rembrandt@uic.edu

