ADULTS AGED 60 YEARS OR OLDER NEEDED

Are you struggling with depression?

If you have, you may know that for many people depression is a recurrent disorder. This means that even with successful treatment, people often experience a return of depressive symptoms. We currently do not understand why depression returns or how we can best predict who is at highest risk of depression returning.

This is the first part in a two-part research study. In this part of the study, a study clinician will help treat your depression. If your depression responds to treatment, you will then enter the second part of the study that lasts for 2 years.

You may be eligible for this study if you:

Are 60 years old or older

Feel consistently depressed or down, most of the day, nearly every day for the past two weeks OR in the past two weeks, having been much less interested in most things or much less able to enjoy the things you used to enjoy most of the time

Have no other mental health problems, other than anxiety

Are able to have an MRI scan

Briefly, over the span of approximately 8-20 weeks, participation involves 2-5 visits to the University of Illinois at Chicago, clinical evaluations, and a standardized depression treatment plan using FDA approved antidepressant medications. If your depression responds to treatment, you will then enter a second study phase. Participation in this second phase lasts for two years and involves 5-7 visits to the University of Illinois at Chicago, 6-9 phone calls, brain MRIs, memory testing, and at home assessments.

In appreciation of time spent and participation in the study, participants will receive up to $160 for completing the first part of the study. Participants who enter the second phase will receive up to $1000 for completing the study.

If you are interested in hearing more about this study and possibly participating, please contact Camryn Gill at (312) 996-0711 or Email at rembrandt@uic.edu.

