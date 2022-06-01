Adults over 75 needed for study on healthy brain aging

The PREVENTABLE study is one of the largest research studies for older adults. We are looking to partner with people 75 years or older to learn if taking a statin could help older adults live well for longer by preventing dementia, disability or heart disease. A statin is a commonly used drug to lower cholesterol.

You may be a good fit for PREVENTABLE if you are 75 years or older, not taking a statin, and do not have heart disease, dementia or a significant disability that limits your basic everyday activities. The study will last about five years.

To find out more, contact Naomi Ashley at 312-355-0083 or naomiab@uic.edu. Or check out the study website.

For more information, please contact:

Naomi Ashley

312-355-0083, naomiab@uic.edu