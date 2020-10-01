Advertisement: Director, Project Coordination Services

Director, Project Coordination Services

UI Health Hospital Administration at the University of Illinois at Chicago, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Director, Project Coordination Services to assist the department to provide high-level business planning, project management and analytical support for key strategic initiatives of the health enterprise. Works closely with hospital and clinic leadership to manage the analysis, design, development and implementation of diverse enterprise-wide strategic projects and initiatives. Partners with executive leadership to drive the development and execution of large strategic initiatives. Provides comprehensive business planning support to analyze feasibility and desirability of potential health system initiatives and provide management support in the planning, development, and implementation of those initiatives. Responsible for all aspects of project management including analysis, solution design, project development and implementation; integration of key stakeholder input and best practice innovations to achieve transformative change. Develops and maintains project specifications including business and user requirements, functional and operating systems specifications. Measures and projects growth opportunities and enterprise performance around strategic goals and objectives, including development of an enterprise performance dashboard. Manages project budgets and expenses, as requested. Prepares required reports and submittals by developing, analyzing and presenting related data and information. Performs other related University duties and special projects, as assigned. Travel may be required for conferences and professional development.

Requires a master’s degree in business administration, health services administration, healthcare management, or related field, or its foreign equivalent.

For fullest consideration, please submit a CV, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional Reference Letters to the attention of the Search Coordinator via email at apjobs@uic.edu or via mail at UI Health Human Resources, 1747 W. Roosevelt Rd., (MC 807), Chicago, IL 60608.

The University of Illinois at Chicago is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. Minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The University of Illinois System requires candidates selected for hire to disclose any documented finding of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment and to authorize inquiries to current and former employers regarding findings of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. For more information, visit https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=4292&pageId=1411899

For more information, please contact:

UI Health Recruitment & Retention

apjobs@uic.edu