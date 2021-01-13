AHS faculty member named chair of national health informatics commission

Eric Swirsky, a clinical associate professor in the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois Chicago, has been named the 2021 chair of the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management (CAHIIM). The commission strives to provide the public with effective and consistent quality monitoring of health informatics and health information management programs through maintenance of accreditation processes.

Eric Swirsky, clinical associate professor of biomedical and health information sciences in the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences.

“It is my privilege to serve an organization so steadfast in its commitment to enhancing educational excellence and opportunity through innovative programmatic evaluation and leadership,” Swirsky said. “CAHIIM’s role in the community of health informatics and information management education supports the public trust with the assurance of workforce competence. Together, we create the future for the disciplines.”

Swirsky is also director of graduate studies and Ph.D. program director for informatics programming in the AHS Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences. He also serves as core faculty in the clinical informatics fellowship program in the UIC College of Medicine where he is a preceptor for the ethics rotation. He is pursuing his master’s in health professions education at UIC.

Additionally, Swirsky has served on the Illinois Health Information Exchange Advisory Committee, POLST Illinois, and the Chicagoland COVID-19 Pandemic Response Commons. His latest research project focuses on the hidden curriculum and moral distress in health professions education.