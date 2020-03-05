Alert to faculty: Important new March 31 deadline to request new library materials for summer

If you need the UIC University Library to purchase new books, videos or other materials for summer courses or research, please alert your liaison librarian by March 31.

The UIC University Library, along with all I-Share libraries throughout Illinois, is migrating to a new integrated library system this summer. No new library materials can be added to the collections of any I-Share library through the end of June.

Liaison librarians will be available to meet with you individually or in groups to orient you and your students to the new system once it is up and running. Further details will be forthcoming.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your liaison librarian: library.uic.edu/about/directory/liaisons.

Mary M. Case

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

lib-comm@uic.edu