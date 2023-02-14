Alford named recipient of Diversity Initiative Program

TJ Alford

TJ Alford, assistant athletics director-development, is among the recipients of the 16th annual Diversity Initiative Program from the National Association of Athletic Development Directors.

Alford is one of 40 recipients who will receive a stipend to attend the 2023 NAADD Convention, which will take place June 11-14, at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“I am extremely grateful to NAADD for this opportunity, and it is an honor to be selected as a recipient of this stipend,” Alford said. “I am extremely thankful for NAADD’s commitment to supporting diversity in the athletic community and investing in our career development.”

A native of Illinois, Alford joined UIC in April 2022, after spending five years in Tallahassee, Florida, most recently serving as director of sales at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. He also worked in group sales, premium services and as an account executive for FSU Athletics and Seminole Boosters and has prior work experience with the Georgia Bulldog Club as a development assistant.

“TJ has done a tremendous job for Flames Athletics since coming to UIC nearly a year ago,” said Frank M. Cuervo, deputy director of athletics. “He has worked tirelessly to generate resources to support the efforts of our 18 sport programs and 300 student-athletes. It is great to see his work and potential as an aspiring administrator recognized by NAADD, the leading organization in the collegiate athletics fundraising industry. We are proud of TJ and look forward to him accomplishing special things in the future at UIC.”

Formulated in 1993, NAADD is a partnership with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), with a purpose of organizing individuals with a mutual interest in collegiate athletics development. Each year NAADD holds its annual workshop in conjunction with NACDA’s Annual Convention.

Currently, NAADD has more than 1,500 intercollegiate athletics development directors as members.