Alumnae Leaders of Violence Prevention Agencies Return to UIC

UIC alumnae in leadership positions at agencies that assist victims of sexual assault and interpersonal violence will return to campus Nov. 8 for a special event hosted by the Applied Psychology Program, a special option for bachelor’s degree studies in the department of psychology at UIC.

Featured guests will discuss how the program influenced their professional careers, experiences in the civic and social service field, and their efforts to make a positive impact in Chicago. The presentation takes place from 12 – 1 with networking 1 – 2 p.m. at Student Services Building (SSB), Conference Room B, 1200 W. Harrison St. Lunch provided.

The event’s participating alumnae speakers are:

Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois

Nilda La Luz, COO of Casa Central

Sarah Layden, Director of Programs and Public Policy for Resilience

Ebony Dill, former evaluation researcher on IPV for the Mayor’s Office

Carrie Wachter, Coordinator of Sexual Violence Response Services and Advocacy for Northwestern University

The alumnae group is in the planning stage of designing a training course for UIC faculty and staff to assist survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. In addition, they will help to develop a course in the planning stage where students can earn necessary certifications for internships, volunteering and employment, as well as critically examine issues related to sexual assault and violence intervention. All Alum and APP partners in attendance will mentor and interview students in the second hour.

For more information about the event or the Applied Psychology Program, contact Kathryn Engel, Senior Lecturer and Director of internships in applied psychology, at engel@uic.edu; (312) 413-0456.

Campus co-sponsors of the event are the Campus Advocacy Network and UIC Office for Access and Equity.

