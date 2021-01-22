Alumni Admissions Volunteer Program

Alumni employees, we think our biggest advantage is our collective strength and shared passion for UIC. That’s why we need you — our most loyal alumni — to help inspire the incoming class of 2025! Become an Alumni Admissions Volunteer this spring and share your UIC story with newly admitted students. Your participation can help them decide to commit to enrolling at UIC. This new program is a partnership between the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement and the Office of Admissions! Don’t miss this great opportunity – sign up today by completing this brief survey, and a member of our team will contact you with program details!