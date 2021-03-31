American Rescue Plan Act COVID-related leave

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was recently signed into law. This Act extends and renews emergency paid sick and family leave provisions, which were originally enacted by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), through Sept. 30, 2021.

As an employee of the University of Illinois System, you may continue to be eligible for leave time if you meet the qualifying criteria.

If you previously exhausted emergency paid sick leave and emergency family and medical leave before March 31, 2021, then you may become eligible again on or after April 1, 2021, with a qualifying reason.

Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act

Provides up to two weeks of paid sick leave to employees unable to work or telework due to COVID-19, regardless of leave time earned per the organization’s leave policy. Employees are eligible from the first day of employment.

Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act

Provides up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave for employees unable to work or telework due to COVID-19. Employees are eligible after 30 days of employment.

Most faculty and staff, as well as student workers, extra help, and others may be eligible for this leave, provided they meet the qualifying criteria under the ARPA. To ensure the continued provision of health care services in our communities, employees who are classified as health care providers may not be eligible to receive leave under this Act, but should contact their HR representative for alternative options.

Visit the System HR Families First Coronavirus Response Act resource page for more details.

Questions can be directed to:

UIC Human Resources at 312-413-3490 or uichrleaves@uillinois.edu

UI Hospital & Health Sciences System at uihloa@uic.edu