The University of Illinois System will implement an amended training requirement under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act beginning in November 2021. ANCRA was amended in 2019 to require training for mandated reporters every three years. Prior to the amendment, training was required only once, upon hire. Under ANCRA, all University of Illinois System employees are mandated reporters, required to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCFS and thus must complete triennial training, which will run from Nov. 15, 2021 to Jan. 21, 2022.

Employees will soon be notified of this new training requirement and will receive completion reminders throughout the training period. New employees will continue to complete required ANCRA training as part of the onboarding process.

Questions should be directed to Joanna Wolek, jwolek@uic.edu.

