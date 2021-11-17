ANCRA Training

All University of Illinois System employees, including those holding 0% (unpaid) appointments, are mandated reporters under the Illinois Abused and Child Reporting Act. The ANCRA legislation requires employees to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to Department of Children and Family Services. ANCRA was amended in 2019 to require training for mandated reporters every three years. Prior to the amendment, training was required only once, upon hire.

The current triennial training window began Nov. 15 and runs through Jan. 21. A communication sent to all employees from System Human Resource Services on Nov. 15 included training instructions. You will log in with your NetID and password via the university’s single sign-on system to access your training.

Please mark your calendar to ensure you have time set aside to complete the training. We estimate the training will take approximately 30-40 minutes to complete.

Questions should be directed to Joanna Wolek, jwolek@uic.edu.