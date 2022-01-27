ANCRA training deadline extended

The current triennial training window for the Illinois Abused and Child Reporting Act training has been extended through Feb. 28.

All University of Illinois System employees, including those holding 0% (unpaid) appointments, are mandated reporters under the Illinois Abused and Child Reporting Act. The ANCRA legislation requires employees to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to Department of Children and Family Services. ANCRA was amended in 2019 to require training for mandated reporters every three years. Prior to the amendment, training was required only once, upon hire.

A communication was sent to all employees with instructions on accessing the training.

We estimate the training will take approximately 30-40 minutes to complete.

Questions should be directed to Joanna Wolek, jwolek@uic.edu.