ANCRA training deadline extended

The Illinois Abused and Child Reporting Act training window has been extended through Feb. 28. A communication was sent to all employees with instructions on accessing the training.

All University of Illinois System employees, including those holding 0% (unpaid) appointments, are mandated reporters under the Illinois Abused and Child Reporting Act. The State of Illinois legislation requires employees to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to Department of Children and Family Services. ANCRA was amended in 2019 to require training for mandated reporters every three years. Prior to the amendment, training was required only once, upon hire.

The training takes approximately 30-40 minutes to complete.

Questions should be directed to Joanna Wolek, jwolek@uic.edu.