ANCRA training requirement

To be in compliance with the Illinois Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act (ANCRA), all employees must sign an Acknowledgement of Understanding indicating they understand their reporting responsibilities. All persons required to report under the Act must complete mandated reporter training as a part of the onboarding process, and at least every three years thereafter. Additional information regarding the 2021 training will be forthcoming. Additional information regarding ANCRA is available on the UIC HR website.