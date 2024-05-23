Anne Fink named head of biobehavioral nursing science

Anne Fink

UIC College of Nursing Associate Professor Anne Fink was named head of the biobehavioral nursing science department following a national search.

Her appointment will take effect Aug. 16, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

The biobehavioral nursing science department is one of three academic departments that make up UIC Nursing, along with population health nursing science and human development nursing science.

Fink has held a faculty appointment in the department since 2015. She is a Certified Nurse Educator and a fellow of the American Heart Association. Fink’s research program examines neurological and inflammatory variables that link inadequate sleep with cardiovascular disease development.

The biobehavioral nursing science department, which houses the Adult-Gerontology Acute Care and Primary Care Nurse Practitioner DNP programs, is dedicated to advancing biological, behavioral and clinical science for adults with complex health disorders, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.