Anne Helen Petersen: Burnout Generation? Resisting the Millennial Condition

Anne Helen Petersen, a senior culture writer and Western correspondent for Buzzfeed News, will give a talk from 4-6 p.m. April 16 in room 605 of Student Center East. There will be an informal meet-and-greet from 4 to 4:30 PM.

Anne Helen Petersen’s recent article for Buzzfeed, “How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation,” went viral and bolstered a national conversation about millennials and work.

After not finding success in academia, Petersen found herself embarking on a journalism career by translating skills she learned in the academy into another career path.

The talk will be of interest to anyone thinking about pursuing a graduate degree, figuring out what to do with said degree, or for undergraduates looking for guidance about entering today’s workforce more generally.

Petersen is also the author of “Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman,” and “Scandals of Classic Hollywood.”

She received her Ph.D. in Media Studies from the University of Texas at Austin, and has also worked as columnist for Dear Television and The Hairpin, and served as a visiting assistant professor at Whitman College.