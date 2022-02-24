Announcing our new global health podcast launch

We are excited to share our new podcast, “BETTER TOGETHER,” a podcast for global health change-makers.

The struggles we face are bigger than any one person, but we can each take a step to make a difference. “BETTER TOGETHER” is a podcast where aspiring global health practitioners can learn from engaged, globally focused health care professionals who are doing their part to improve health for all.

Who We Are? The “BETTER TOGETHER” podcast team is a group of globally minded medical students, residents and faculty from the UIC Center for Global Health, joined together by our mission of health equity for everyone. We started this podcast to share stories and pearls of wisdom from colleagues working in global health to learn how we can have a positive lasting impact on health in our communities, locally and globally. The audience for this forum is global health students, trainees and faculty who want to learn about best practices in global partnerships, research, education, capacity strengthening and service.

Episode 1, featuring Dr. Yves-Dany Accilien, has been released. You can download the podcast to your smartphone on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can also check out our website and listen to the episode online.

As a preview, Episode 2 will be arriving in March featuring Supriya Mehta from the UIC School of Public Health. Get tuned in and stay tuned in!

Happy listening!

For more information, please contact:

Jeanne Burian

jburian@uic.edu