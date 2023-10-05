Announcing the 2023-24 UIC Distinguished Professors

Ana Bedran-Russo Sanjib Basu Sudip Mazumder Gail Prins Mark I. Rosenblatt Nik Theodore Maria de los Angeles Torres

Faculty Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of the 2023-2024 UIC Distinguished Professors.

Distinguished Professors are faculty members recognized for their significant impact upon their field through scholarship, creativity and leadership.

This year’s Distinguished Professors include:

Professor Ana Bedran-Russo

UIC Department of Oral Biology, College of Dentistry

For her contributions to restorative dentistry and advancement to the field of dental research.

Professor Sanjib Basu

UIC Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health

For his research on biostatistical methods and Bayesian statistics and his impact on public health and the pharmaceutical industry.

Professor Sudip Mazumder

UIC Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, College of Engineering

For his research on power electronics, renewable energy, energy storage, electric vehicles, industrial automation and defense systems.

Professor Gail Prins

UIC Department of Urology, College of Medicine

For her research on prostate cancer, environmental health sciences and andrology.

Professor Mark I. Rosenblatt

Executive Dean, Administration, College of Medicine

For his research on corneal peripheral nerve regeneration, nanoengineered biomaterials and stem cell delivery to the ocular surface.

Professor Nik Theodore

UIC Department of Urban Planning and Policy, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

For his research on urban planning, employment policy, urban economic development, neoliberalism and the geography of capitalism.

Professor Maria de los Angeles Torres

UIC Department of Latin American and Latino Studies, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

For her research on Cuban exile politics, unaccompanied minors, youth civic participation and democracy.

Congratulations to our 2023-24 Distinguished Professors! Their contributions have not only advanced their disciplinary fields, they have had a tangible impact on improving our society. UIC is honored to count these scholars among our faculty.