Announcing the College of Education Dean Finalists Public Presentations
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
We are pleased to announce that four finalists for the College of Education Dean position will be interviewing in the next two weeks. We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation. Information for the three finalists interviewing next week is below. An additional email will be sent next week with the zoom link and CV for the 4th finalist.
The presentations will be held at the dates, times, and zoom locations indicated below. Public presentations will be recorded and available for faculty and staff.
Finalist 1- CV
Date: Tuesday, April 6th
Time: 12:15pm-1:15pm
Zoom: https://uic.zoom.us/j/85858691960?pwd=dVNMVDNWRG1oaEdKWTZqRU1Bc2Jtdz09
– Meeting ID: 858 5869 1960
– Passcode: uiceduc1
Finalist 2- CV
Date: Wednesday, April 7th
Time: 12:00pm-1:00pm
Zoom: https://uic.zoom.us/j/83131201347?pwd=aDBWWVR6K3QycTJ6ZlBZcDgwckJrUT09
– Meeting ID: 831 3120 1347
– Passcode: uiceduc2
Finalist 3- CV
Date: Thursday, April 8th
Time: 1:15pm-2:15pm
Zoom: https://uic.zoom.us/j/87866103569?pwd=NlJsMkJKOVFzTzlSTUFRRVpDNTVTdz09
– Meeting ID: 878 6610 3569
– Passcode: uiceduc3
Finalist 4
Date: Tuesday, April 13th
Time: 12:30pm-1:30pm
Zoom link and CV forthcoming
More information about this search can be found here. We hope you can attend these important presentations.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu
