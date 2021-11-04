Announcing the CUPPA dean finalists public presentation schedule

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce that four finalists for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs dean position will be interviewing on campus in the next two weeks. We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation. All public presentations will take place in person, with an option to join by Zoom as well. The dates, times and locations for each of the public presentations can be found below. Zoom details will be available the day of the presentations on this webpage.

Finalist 1

Monday, Nov. 8

12:30-1:30 p.m.

CUPPA Hall – Lower Level

Zoom: Available here on Monday, Nov. 8

Finalist 2

Wednesday, Nov. 10

12:30-1:30 p.m.

CUPPA Hall – Lower Level

Zoom: Available here Wednesday, Nov. 10

Finalist 3

Thursday, Nov. 11

12:30-1:30 p.m.

CUPPA Hall – Lower Level

Zoom: Available here Thursday, Nov. 11

Finalist 4

Thursday, Nov. 18

12:30-1:30 p.m.

CUPPA Hall – Lower Level

Zoom: Available here Thursday, Nov. 18

More information about this search can be found online. CVs for each finalist will be shared on this webpage no later than two days before their public presentation. CVs are only accessible after logging in with UIC credentials.

I hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next leader of CUPPA.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu