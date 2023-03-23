Announcing the presentation schedule for the UIC College of Business Administration dean finalists

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce that three finalists for the UIC College of Business Administration will be interviewing on campus in the next two weeks.

We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation and meeting. All public presentations will take place in person, with an option to join virtually as well. The dates, times and in-person locations for each of the public presentations can be found below. To join virtually, please visit the Dean of Business Administration Search Finalist webpage on the day of each presentation.

Finalist 1

Monday, March 27

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC Student Center East

Room 713

Zoom details

Finalist 2

Thursday, March 30

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC Student Center East

Room 713

Zoom details

Finalist 3

Monday, April 3

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC Student Center East

Room 301

Zoom details

More information can be found on the search webpage. CVs for each finalist will be shared on the finalist webpage no later than two days before their public presentation. CVs are only accessible electronically after logging in with UIC credentials.

I hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next leader of the College of Business Administration.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu