Annual performance review completion deadline extended

Due to the extraordinary challenges we are all experiencing, UIC HR is extending the deadline for reporting completion of Annual Employee Performance Reviews to Dec. 15, 2020.

Performance management conversations are important and should continue to happen in real-time as usual. They are reqiured by UIC Human Resources Policy HR-602 Employee Performance Review.

Once employee performance reviews have been completed for your college/unit, vice chancellors and deans will report compliance directly to UIC HR via an online certification form.

If you have any questions about the employee performance review process, please contact Laurie Schellenberger lschell3@uic.edu or oe@uillinois.edu.