Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

I am pleased to share with you the 2016-2017 University of Illinois at Chicago Annual Security and Fire Safety Report. The report fulfills an important mandate of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (20 USC § 1092(f)).

Developed by the Office of Preparedness and Response, the report highlights the many safety and security programs and resources available at UIC and its regional health science campuses in Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign. It illustrates UIC’s commitment to provide educational and crime prevention programming, intervention, policy enforcement, and care networks for students and employees.

The annual report includes:

campus safety and security policy disclosures, such as alcohol and drug abuse prevention; crime prevention and response; the reporting of Clery Act crimes, including dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault; and other matters;

statistics for the previous three years (2014 to 2016) concerning reported Clery Act crimes in certain non-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by UIC, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from, each campus; and

fire statistics for on-campus student housing facilities for the previous three years (2014 to 2016). Statistics for the current calendar year (2017) will appear in next year’s report.

As part of the development of this report, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services, in partnership with the Offices of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Access and Equity, Public and Government Affairs, Dean of Students, and the UIC Police Department, undertook an expanded effort to engage university stakeholders on security awareness and crime prevention and reduction programs; accelerated education and outreach initiatives; invested in systems to enhance physical safety on our campuses; and increased advocacy for inclusive and diverse community-based approaches to safety. We encourage our student leaders to continue to serve as a valuable resource for planning and partnering in our safety and awareness efforts.

The full text of this report is available online on the UIC Clery Compliance website in PDF format. Copies of the report may also be obtained at the Office of Preparedness and Response, 1140 South Paulina Street, Suite 109, Chicago, IL 60612 or by calling (312) 413-5363.

In addition to reviewing this report, there are other important steps you can take to enhance your own safety on campus.

Sign up for UIC ALERT emergency notification system messages, by visiting uic-alert.accc.uic.edu

Take a minute to prepare for emergencies at ready.uic.edu.

Download UIC Rave Guardian, a free downloadable personal safety app, by visiting guardian.uic.edu.

Learn more about the U and I Care program, and review options and resources for students facing personal difficulties at dos.uic.edu/uicare.shtml.

Review sexual violence and misconduct resources available to the university community at sexualmisconduct.uic.edu.

I would especially like to thank each member of the UIC community who stepped forward to lend their experience and expertise to the development of this report, ensuring Clery Act compliance for the university. I hope that the heightened awareness surrounding safety cultivates a sustainable and constructive expansion of our university services, and strengthens ties between our university community’s prevention and response efforts. Your continued support and engagement ensure our collective success. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at Clery Help Desk at cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu or 312-413-5363.

Sincerely,

Michael Landek

Interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Service

For more information, please contact:

David Ibrahim

ready@uic.edu