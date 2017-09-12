Applications open for Doolen Scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the 2017–2018 Paul D. Doolen Graduate Scholarship for the Study of Aging, sponsored by the Retirement Research Foundation.

Two graduate students, one from the biological-biomedical sciences and the other from the behavioral-social sciences, will each receive a $3,500 scholarship for the 2017-2018 academic year. Awards will be given to students whose principal scholarly interest is in the field of aging. Students who hold an assistantship or fellowship will receive priority consideration for the award because the donor would like the scholarship to be a “capstone” award.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 17.

The Retirement Research Foundation uses the award to stimulate and support interest in the biological or sociological aspects of aging or treatment of diseases of the elderly.