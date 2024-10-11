Applications open for International Young Visiting Scholar Program in Taiwan

The University Academic Alliance of Taiwan invites applications for its new International Young Visiting Scholar Program.

Open to faculty and postdoctoral researchers younger than 45 at UAAT partners — including UIC — the program funds up to three months of research, teaching and/or entrepreneurial activities in Taiwan intended to build collaborations with Taiwanese universities and industries. Up to $10,000 is available for airfare, living expenses and operational expenses, and visits must take place before May 31, 2025.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. The University of Illinois System’s Office of the Vice President for Economic Development and Innovation is available to assist applicants with their plans and applications. For more information, email Jisu Hong at jisuhong@uillinois.edu.