Apply for the UIC local I-Corps course

January 17, 2025

Calling all university-based STEM researchers and early-stage startup founders: Apply today!

UIC’s NSF I-Corps local course introduces participants to the business model canvas and customer discovery processes.

  • Learn, practice and hone your innovation skills.
  • Expand your network of like-minded peers, instructors, customers and mentors.
  • Learn, practice and grow entrepreneurial skills.
  • Develop best practices for conducting customer discovery and identifying key stakeholders.
  • Receive funding up to $1,000 per participating team.
  • Prepare for applying to the Small Business team for customer discovery.
  • Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

Deadline to Register: Jan. 29.

For more information, please contact:
Elaine Harvey
echarvey@uic.edu
aderok@uic.edu

