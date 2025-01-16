Apply for the UIC local I-Corps course
Calling all university-based STEM researchers and early-stage startup founders: Apply today!
UIC’s NSF I-Corps local course introduces participants to the business model canvas and customer discovery processes.
- Learn, practice and hone your innovation skills.
- Expand your network of like-minded peers, instructors, customers and mentors.
- Learn, practice and grow entrepreneurial skills.
- Develop best practices for conducting customer discovery and identifying key stakeholders.
- Receive funding up to $1,000 per participating team.
- Prepare for applying to the Small Business team for customer discovery.
- Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs.
Deadline to Register: Jan. 29.
For more information, please contact:
Elaine Harvey
echarvey@uic.edu
aderok@uic.edu
