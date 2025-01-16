Apply for the UIC local I-Corps course

Calling all university-based STEM researchers and early-stage startup founders: Apply today!

UIC’s NSF I-Corps local course introduces participants to the business model canvas and customer discovery processes.

Learn, practice and hone your innovation skills.

Expand your network of like-minded peers, instructors, customers and mentors.

Learn, practice and grow entrepreneurial skills.

Develop best practices for conducting customer discovery and identifying key stakeholders.

Receive funding up to $1,000 per participating team.

Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

Deadline to Register: Jan. 29.

For more information, please contact:

Elaine Harvey

echarvey@uic.edu

aderok@uic.edu