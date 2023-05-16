Apply to join UIC Startup Network

Have an idea? Turn it into a reality. Apply now to be part of the UIC Startup Network.

The UIC Startup Network helps motivated entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercially viable companies. We are a highly selective program that offers access to the funding, mentorship, education and network necessary to accelerate startup growth. Our goal is to turbocharge the growth of as many as five high-potential startups per year.

After successfully completing the program, each startup becomes part of the UIC Startup Network alumni family. As the program grows, the network grows — providing more opportunities for partnerships, mentorship and domain expertise, connections to capital and so much more.

The deadline to apply is March 31. The UIC Startup Network is open to faculty, staff and students.

For more information, please visit the UIC Innovation website or email us at innovation@uic.edu.