April 20 is Illinois Innovation Day

Listen to stakeholders in Illinois celebrate Illinois innovation and engage in a statewide policy discussion around emerging technology that will cultivate curiosity and leverage investments. Through discussions with experts from industries including government, higher education, and technology and innovation, we can gather ideas and explore next steps on ways to strengthen development and pipelines in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Visit the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology events webpage for links and streaming options.

For more information, please contact:

Elaine Harvey

echarvey@uic.edu