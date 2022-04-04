April is Earth Month at UIC

The university community is invited to celebrate Earth Month throughout April by participating in a variety of events that explore topics related to sustainability, climate change, volunteerism and public health.

Along with virtual events, in-person events will be held this year. View the full list of upcoming activities on the Earth Month Calendar. New events are being added daily.

Earth Month activities include the following:

Student Recreation Facility Waste + Brand Audit, April 8. Volunteers will sort waste items and record their brand data. The volunteers will assess the brands people are using and disposing of. By documenting what is being thrown out, Campus Recreation can set waste reduction targets and work toward solutions.

Earth Month Swap and Special Recycling Pop Up, April 21. UIC students and employees can bring books and clean clothes in good condition to the Quad for swapping, as well as bring recyclable items that cannot traditionally go into the regular recycling stream. Click the event link for a full list of recyclable items that will be accepted.

Earth Day volunteer cleanup of the Arthington Mall Plaza April 22. In addition to the cleanup, staff will be hosting live demos of a beneficial bug release and an invasive species count tutorial.

If you would like to learn more about the university’s commitment to reducing climate change and making the UIC campus more sustainable, please review the Climate Action Implementation Plan and visit the Sustainability website.