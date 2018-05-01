Arab American Cultural Center Director Search Finalists
Greetings,
It is with great pleasure that I inform you that our campus has been in the process of searching for a Director for the Arab American Cultural Center. Starting this Wednesday, we are bringing the following three finalists to campus to meet with several groups as well as to give public presentations. I invite you all to participate in this important effort by attending each presentation at the following dates and times:
Zeina Zaatari – May 2nd
Public Presentation: Noon to 1 p.m. in 302 Student Center East
Louis Yako – May 3rd
Public Presentation: 1 to 2 p.m. in 302 Student Center East
Sara Nimis – May 4th
Public Presentation: 1 to 2 p.m. in Illinois C – Student Center East
If you would like to learn more about the finalists, please view their Curriculum Vitae on the Office of Diversity website!
Thank you,
Amalia Pallares
Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity
Office of Diversity (M/C 103)
University of Illinois at Chicago
2631 University Hall
601 S. Morgan St.
Chicago IL 60607
PHONE: (312) 355-1308
EMAIL: amalia@uic.edu
For more information, please contact:
Kyle Goins
kgoins2@uic.edu
