Arab American Cultural Center Director Search Finalists

Greetings,

It is with great pleasure that I inform you that our campus has been in the process of searching for a Director for the Arab American Cultural Center. Starting this Wednesday, we are bringing the following three finalists to campus to meet with several groups as well as to give public presentations. I invite you all to participate in this important effort by attending each presentation at the following dates and times:

Zeina Zaatari – May 2nd

Public Presentation: Noon to 1 p.m. in 302 Student Center East

Louis Yako – May 3rd

Public Presentation: 1 to 2 p.m. in 302 Student Center East

Sara Nimis – May 4th

Public Presentation: 1 to 2 p.m. in Illinois C – Student Center East

If you would like to learn more about the finalists, please view their Curriculum Vitae on the Office of Diversity website!

Thank you,

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity

Office of Diversity (M/C 103)

University of Illinois at Chicago

2631 University Hall

601 S. Morgan St.

Chicago IL 60607

PHONE: (312) 355-1308

EMAIL: amalia@uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Goins

kgoins2@uic.edu