Archiving Blackboard courses this June

Blackboard courses that are over three years old are archived every June. Now is the time to check your Blackboard courses and preserve any content you do not wish to lose. All courses marked with the prefix Archived SU21 are planned for archival this summer.

If you wish to keep access from Blackboard My Courses to any of the courses marked for this June archival, please email at LTS@uic.edu and request that the course(s) be excluded.

Learn more: answers.uillinois.edu/uic/90533.