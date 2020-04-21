Are you a potential donor who has recovered from COVID-19?

April 20, 2020

Vitalant to begin collecting plasma from individuals who have recovered from coronavirus to help COVID-19 patients
Since 2014, The University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System has partnered with Vitalant for supply of blood products and transfusion services.

Convalescent Plasma: What Is It and How Do Patients Benefit?
Those who have completely recovered from COVID-19 may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma—called “convalescent plasma”—that could be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The Food and Drug Administration just allowed the transfusion of convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment. It’s currently the only antibody treatment available for COVID-19 patients.

Who is Eligible to Donate Convalescent Plasma and Where Will It Be Collected?
Current criteria include:
•prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
•complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
•a current negative test result for COVID-19
•all other donor eligibility for blood donation
Vitalant does NOT test for COVID-19. Do not donate blood if you are sick.
The donor must present the appropriate documentation to Vitalant donation center staff upon check-in.

Are you a potential donor who has completely recovered from COVID-19?
Thank you for your interest in helping patients. Please contact us at 312-413-5972 and we will provide you with additional information about how to qualify as a convalescent plasma donor.

Sally Campbell Lee, MD
Director, Transfusion Medicine
APPROVED
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO
INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD
PROTOCOL #: 2020-0423
DATE: 4/13/20

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Sally Campbell-Lee

Ph: 312-413-5972

uicnews-staff@uic.edu