Are you a potential donor who has recovered from COVID-19?

Vitalant to begin collecting plasma from individuals who have recovered from coronavirus to help COVID-19 patients

Since 2014, The University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System has partnered with Vitalant for supply of blood products and transfusion services.



Convalescent Plasma: What Is It and How Do Patients Benefit?

Those who have completely recovered from COVID-19 may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma—called “convalescent plasma”—that could be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The Food and Drug Administration just allowed the transfusion of convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment. It’s currently the only antibody treatment available for COVID-19 patients.



Who is Eligible to Donate Convalescent Plasma and Where Will It Be Collected?

Current criteria include:

•prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

•complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

•a current negative test result for COVID-19

•all other donor eligibility for blood donation

Vitalant does NOT test for COVID-19. Do not donate blood if you are sick.

The donor must present the appropriate documentation to Vitalant donation center staff upon check-in.



Are you a potential donor who has completely recovered from COVID-19?

Thank you for your interest in helping patients. Please contact us at 312-413-5972 and we will provide you with additional information about how to qualify as a convalescent plasma donor.



Sally Campbell Lee, MD

Director, Transfusion Medicine



APPROVED

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO

INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD

PROTOCOL #: 2020-0423

DATE: 4/13/20



For more information, please contact:

Dr. Sally Campbell-Lee



Ph: 312-413-5972