Are you a potential donor who has recovered from COVID-19?
Vitalant to begin collecting plasma from individuals who have recovered from coronavirus to help COVID-19 patients
Since 2014, The University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System has partnered with Vitalant for supply of blood products and transfusion services.
Since 2014, The University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System has partnered with Vitalant for supply of blood products and transfusion services.
Convalescent Plasma: What Is It and How Do Patients Benefit?
Those who have completely recovered from COVID-19 may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma—called “convalescent plasma”—that could be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The Food and Drug Administration just allowed the transfusion of convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment. It’s currently the only antibody treatment available for COVID-19 patients.
Who is Eligible to Donate Convalescent Plasma and Where Will It Be Collected?
Current criteria include:
•prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
•complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
•a current negative test result for COVID-19
•all other donor eligibility for blood donation
Vitalant does NOT test for COVID-19. Do not donate blood if you are sick.
The donor must present the appropriate documentation to Vitalant donation center staff upon check-in.
Are you a potential donor who has completely recovered from COVID-19?
Thank you for your interest in helping patients. Please contact us at 312-413-5972 and we will provide you with additional information about how to qualify as a convalescent plasma donor.
Sally Campbell Lee, MD
Director, Transfusion Medicine
APPROVED
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO
INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD
PROTOCOL #: 2020-0423
DATE: 4/13/20
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO
INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD
PROTOCOL #: 2020-0423
DATE: 4/13/20
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Sally Campbell-Lee
Ph: 312-413-5972
Contact
Categories