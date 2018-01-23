Are you sexually active and at risk for HIV?

If you are 18 years old or older and are a man who has sex with men, or a transgender woman who has sex with men, you may be eligible for a study.

The main purpose of this clinical research trial is to see if cabotegravir, an antiretroviral medication can prevent infection with HIV in persons at high risk for HIV infection.

The study will last 1.5 – 3 years and you may be eligible if you are:

18 years of age or older

HIV negative

Sex assigned at birth was male

Gender – male or trans female

Have sex with men

This study is a double blind study – all participants receive active medication but neither they nor the study staff will be aware of which medication they are getting. All participants will receive an injection every 2 months and oral tablets that are taken once daily.

Participants will be compensated for their time and will receive regular HIV testing and counseling, condoms and lubricant.

A full description of the study is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02720094

If you are interested in this study – please contact Project WISH to arrange for a phone screen at

312-413-5897

The Principal Investigator is Richard M. Novak MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago.

For more information, please contact:

Anthony Johnson

anthonyj@uic.edu

312-413-5897