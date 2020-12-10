Are you sexually active and at-risk for HIV and considering your options for HIV prevention?

If you are aged 18 to 60 years old and are a Man Who Has Sex with Men, or a transgender individual who has sex with men or transgender individuals, you may be eligible to participate in a clinical research trial.

The main purpose of this clinical research trial is to evaluate the efficacy of an investigational vaccine regimen to prevent HIV among individuals who may be at-risk.

The study will last 2.5 years or more and you may be eligible if you are:

• 18 years to 60 years old

• HIV negative

• Sex assigned at birth was male

• Gender – male or transgender individual

• Have sex with men or transgender individuals

This study is a double-blind study –Participants will receive active or placebo vaccine injections throughout the first year of the study period. Injections will be administered every 3 months.

Participants will be compensated for their time and will receive regular HIV testing and counseling, condoms and lubricant.

A full description of the study is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03964415

If you are interested in this study – please contact Project WISH to arrange for a phone screen at 312-413-5897.

The Principal Investigator is Richard M. Novak MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago.

For more information, please contact:

Charles Peterson



ProjectWISHdom@uic.edu