Arthington Mall project recognized for sustainable landscaping
UIC’s Arthington Mall project has received the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago’s 2021 Sustainable Landscaping Award, which honors organizations and individuals that work to minimize the impact of stormwater.
The award was presented to Cynthia Klein-Banai, assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability, for the project’s use of permeable pavement, a rain garden and native plants to assist in flood prevention and create a pollinator habitat.
