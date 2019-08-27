Assistant Director of Scientific Instrument Shop at Research Resources Center, UIC

Assistant Director of Scientific Instrument Shop

The Scientific Instrument Shop at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) has an open position for a full-time Assistant Director of Scientific Instrument Shop with a background in Biomedical design and repair at the University Research setting. The holder of this position will responsible for managing day to day operations of Scientific Instrument Shop, including but not limited to, consulting with potential clients, creating and managing projects, managing facility staff, implementing and upholding safety guidelines, billing, procurement, and reconciling of monthly financial statements.

We are seeking an experienced candidate who has Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or related field required, plus 5 years of experience in engineering field, including but not limited to:

Minimum 5 years of repair and maintenance of biomedical instruments.

Minimum 2 years of fabrication and design of biomedical equipment.

Minimum 3 years of experience in supervisory role.

Minimum 4 years of experience with highly sensitive research equipment and its repairs

Experience with research administration or with regulatory compliance processes is preferred.

Experience and ability to design, develop, and repair biomedical devices.

Strong writing and communications skills are necessary in order to synthesize upcoming federal and state security mandates with the ability to translate them into successful grant applications bringing in increased revenue for the institution.

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. More detailed information about the Research Resources Center may be found at: http://www.rrc.uic.edu/

Applicants should submit the following: cover letter highlighting key qualifications; current curriculum vitae with complete bibliography; names, relationship and email addresses of three references. For fullest consideration, applications should be received by September 6, 2019. All materials should be uploaded to https://jobs.uic.edu/job-board/job-details?jobID=119952

The University of Illinois at Chicago is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, protected veteran status or status as an individual with a disability.

The University of Illinois conducts background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of contingent offer of employment. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

For more information, please contact:

Vivi Cao

vivicao1@uic.edu