The Department of Pathology, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor of Clinical Pathology/Physician Surgeon to assist the department with the following responsibilities: Assist department teach, train and advise medical students, residents/fellows, and graduate students in Pathology. Monitor the training of junior pathologists in the specialty of surgical pathology. Provide surgical pathology patient-directed clinical services. Process, evaluate, and render diagnoses on tissues removed by surgical procedures. Conduct translational/clinical medical science research related to pathology and assist in the development of new surgical pathology tests and tissue processing procedures; publish and present research findings. Perform University service as assigned. Requires a MD degree or its foreign equivalent in Medicine or Pathology, five years of training in a Pathology residency and fellowship program, a valid Illinois medical license, and board certification or eligibility for certification in Anatomic Pathology or Clinical Pathology. Travel may periodically be required for conferences and professional development. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 10/20/2020 to Sarah Mata, Dept of Pathology, 840 S. Wood Street, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to sarah@uic.edu. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

