At UIC, Recycling is Easy!

September 7, 2017

Office Supply Exchange and Electronics Recycling

At the Office of Sustainability, the start of a new school year always includes two events: the Great Stuff Exchange (GSX), our office supplies giveaway; and the Campus Electronic Recycling Collection (CERC), our community drop off of unwanted electronics. These events are both fun and practical parts of our efforts to reuse and recycle.

  • GSX: Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Student Center East, first floor, west vestibule
  • CERC: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, south of Jane Addams Hull-House Museum
  • CERC: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Student Center West, south of the main entrance

 

#UICClimateCommitments #ZeroWasteCampus

Sustainably yours,

Cynthia Klein-Banai, MS, PhD
Associate Chancellor for Sustainability

For more information, please contact:
Cynthia Klein-Banai
cindy@uic.edu
Joe Iosbaker, Recycling Coordinator iosbaker@uic.edu

