Athletics celebrates all-time best 91% graduation rate

Flames student-athletes achieved a 91% graduation rate in the most recent release of academic success data by the NCAA, the highest in the history of UIC Athletics. A two-point increase over last year’s record of 89%, it marks the sixth-consecutive year that UIC has raised its student-athlete graduation rate (82% in 2016 to 91% this year).

“Congratulations to our recent graduates on earning their degrees,” Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz said. “Flames student-athletes continue to set the standard for academic excellence on campus. We thank our faculty, coaches and academic services staff for their collective support every step of the way.”

Five Flames teams posted 100% graduation rates: volleyball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s soccer, and women’s swimming and diving. For volleyball, this marks 11 consecutive years graduating 100% of its student-athletes, while women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s tennis all notched perfect results for the third straight year.

UIC Basketball posted strong graduation rates as well, with the women’s team at 93% the men’s team at 92%.

“The graduation success of our student-athletes is the ultimate indication of commitment to a championship mindset that our Flames population exhibits,” said Lisa Hehman, associate athletics director. “The entire Student-Athlete Academic Services staff is so proud of our student-athletes and their dedication to accomplish this achievement.”