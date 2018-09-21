Athletics, Lifesource put on record-setting blood drive

UIC Athletics and LifeSource joined forces to put on the largest single-day, one-location blood drive in Chicago history Wednesday at the UIC Pavilion. The drive brought in 759 units, marking the largest unit total for LifeSource at a single drive.

“This was a massive undertaking, and we could not have done it without the support of UIC Athletics,” said Kathleen Meyer, marketing lead at LifeSource. “It was a marathon of a day, 12 hours is a long time for a blood drive, but it was well worth it, and we were really impressed with the number of students who showed up. We’re excited for next year.”

Thanks to the 759 units collected, 2,277 lives will be saved. By the end of the 12-hour day, 1,117 individuals had signed up for the drive and 914 individuals went through the registration process. The drive included 619 whole blood donations, as well as 139 double red blood collections and one plasma donation.

“My goal was to collect 700 units and we surpassed the mark,” said Eric Phillips, associate athletic director. “I am so grateful and proud of the students, athletes, faculty/staff and others that took time to donate. Our success was made through the kindness and giving of everyone involved. It is an awesome feeling to be a part of Chicago history while benefitting a great cause.”