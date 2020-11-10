Athletics returns as the Flames open basketball season

Credit Union 1 Arena

The 2020-21 Horizon League men’s and women’s basketball schedules were announced Nov. 4. The 20-game conference schedules for the Flames run for 10 consecutive weeks from Dec. 19 through Feb. 20.

UIC will have five home weekends at Credit Union 1 Arena and five road weekends on which they will play two games against the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same location.

Grounded in health and safety considerations, the scheduling model was developed in consultation with the League’s Return to Safe Play work group, athletic directors, senior woman administrators and faculty athletic representatives, with additional feedback provided by the HL men’s and women’s basketball coaches and student-athlete captain’s council. It reduces travel, allows for additional time between games against new opponents, and provides for consistent and stringent COVID-19 testing in line with NCAA protocols to mitigate the potential for COVID-19 exposure.

At this time, UIC will not host fans for home games at Credit Union 1 Arena due to current public health regulations. Flames fans can watch all men’s and women’s basketball games on the ESPN family of networks, as in past years. Game times are still being determined and will be announced when available.