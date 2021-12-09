Avoid delays in opening spring 2022 courses to students

Blackboard course shells were created without a prepopulated course menu. Please take a look at your spring semester course shells and submit requests to the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence.

Request your previous course to be copied before Dec. 16 to ensure that your courses are copied before winter break and ready for you to make adjustments before the first day of classes on Jan. 10, 2022. If you don’t have time to submit a request, remember that you can perform your own course copies by following the instructions to copy your own Blackboard course like a pro.

If you are teaching in a classroom equipped with Echo360, you can also request lecture capture to be scheduled and linked to your Blackboard course. That’s the easiest way for your students to get access to videos recorded in the classroom.

The CATE Support team will be available to respond to requests from instructors until Dec. 23, 2021.

For general teaching with technology questions, please contact the LTS staff via the Help Center, by emailing LTS@uic.edu, or calling 312-413-0003, option 1.